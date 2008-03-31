On Being Multiracial

Thanks to Barack Obama, America is finally facing the long-standing reality that it

is a multi-racial country. Not only that there are many people of

different races, ethnicities, tribes and religions in the population. But

that there is an increasing number in the population of people who are

themselves of mixed background. It is already impossible to get an

accurate count on the census or accurate evidence on college

applications. So God bless America.

A few days ago I posted a Spine alluding to an article in the New York

Times Magazine by which dealt with the subject.

In today's Times there another incisive piece, this one by Mireya Navarro,

dwelling on the predicaments and possibilities of being, like

increasing millions of other America, being multi-racial. This is, I am

sure, a happy reality.