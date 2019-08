In this video clip from Fox, Time's Mark Halperin argues that Hillary Clinton honestly believes Obama can't be elected, in part for "sensitive" reasons she can't explicitly state--which I take to mean race--and that she is duty bound to "stop" him from getting the nomination. Halperin says this view is based on his conversations with Hillary and her advisors.

Not a shocking theory but a more direct articulation than I'd heard previously.

[Via TPM]