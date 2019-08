Daughter Clinton takes another question about that woman, Ms. Lewinsky (and again says "none of your business"). Personally I think it takes a pretty sick bastard to ask her about all that. (What useful answer could she possibly give? It's just a cheap form of humiliation.) But at least one friend of mine disagrees--although I think she's actually motivated by a larger (and more justified) frustration that Chelsea won't take questions from the media. Thoughts?



--Michael Crowley