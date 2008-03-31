Media '08: Drinking From A Fire Hose?

Last Sunday's Washington Post contained a humorous thought-procedural on media consumption in 2008. The gag: writer Gene Weingarten would spend 24 hours watching, hearing, reading, and otherwise imbibing the 24-hour news culture that is, he'd have us think, ruining our civilization. It takes six TVs, two radios and an overheating laptop to yield this insight:

Do you know how many volume bars it takes to turn a TV up to full shout? How many of those little bars show on the screen? I bet you don't 'cause you've never done it 'cause you've never been in Hour 21, have you? It's 63 bars! The TV is blasting through the quiet washingtonpost.com building, and that's when I notice something big. Something transformational.

When you have a TV at full blast, and there's a talking head, you hear his intake of breaths in between sentences really, really clearly. Ha-ha! And if you listen carefully for those, as though that was the important part of communication, you wind up not really hearing anything else! It is just a person gasping for breath! Ha-ha. The effect is especially great with Nancy Pelosi.

In this manner, I entertain myself satisfyingly for 10 minutes.