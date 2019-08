I'm coming to this a little late, but former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill's Q&A in the Times magazine last weekend was pretty amusing, in his trademark, off-the-wall way. O'Neill's last answer is especially satisfying:

Do you feel bitter about your service for the Bush administration? No. I’m thankful I got fired when I did, so that I didn’t have to be associated with what they subsequently did.

Hear, hear.

--Noam Scheiber