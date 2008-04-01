Worst Prediction Of The Century (so Far!)

Courtesy of affirmative action opponent Ward Connerly, as quoted in Dahlia Lithwick's Slate piece on Barack Obama and racial preferences:

Affirmative action, says Connerly, "is probably the most difficult race issue [Obama] will have to face." If the candidate denounces affirmative action [in the general election], Connerly predicts, "his support among blacks will plummet from around 80 to 50 percent."

That's right: Should Obama take the same position on affirmative action as John McCain, they will evenly split the black vote.

--Isaac Chotiner

