Why Pelosi Can End The Campaign...eventually

As a matter of political reality, though, I'm not sure there's a better option. If Clinton continues to win big contests (like Pennsylvania and Indiana) and the party leaders intervene anyway, Clinton and her surrogates would cry "count the votes"--that, as long as there's even a slim chance she can overtake him in either the popular vote or committed delegates, the race should go on. At least some Clinton supporters, including those who might entertain the thought of embracing McCain if Obama is the nominee, would agree with that argument. And, as far as I'm concerned, they'd have a point.



Unfortunately, if Clinton continues to win big contests, forcing a conclusion to the race may be difficult even after June 3--which really would be disastrous. That is why Pelosi may prove so pivotal. She is, after all, the most powerful elected Democrat in the country. She can wield influence by making public statements, by leveraging her powers as Speaker of the House, and by directing significant amounts of campaign money. Nobody else in the party hierarchy can do that. Among the party leaders, I suspect, only Al Gore has similar power. (And his comes almost entirely from his moral authority.)



Pelosi has one other asset that sets her apart from the rest of the party elders. She's a woman. If Pelosi is the one saying the race is over, it will be hard for Clinton to invoke one of her most powerful arguments: that "the boys" are trying to push her out of the race. (And I say that as somebody who thinks gender bias has definitely played a role in this campaign.)

Edit: I originally wrote that Puerto Rico held the last primary, on June 7. But Puerto Rico recently moved its contest to June 1. Thanks to reader AlanSP for letting me know. (Not sure how I missed that development.)



--Jonathan Cohn