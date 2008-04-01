But What Happened To Rocky?

The news of the day is that Hillary Clinton is comparing herself to Rocky Balboa. As she said this morning:

“Let me tell you something, when it comes to finishing the fight, Rocky and I have a lot in common. I never quit. I never give up. And neither do the American people.”

And the campaign even has a new theme song (take a wild guess). Now, it's true that Rocky went all fifteen rounds against the fearsome Apollo Creed, but is it worth mentioning that, in the end, Rocky lost?

P.S. A colleague opines:

She should be analogizing herself to Paulie. That's the real white working class cred.



--Isaac Chotiner

