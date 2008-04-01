Ready, Aim, Foreign Policy

A study released at the beginning of last month outlines an imbalance in the administration of American foreign policy during the Bush years. With steady acceleration, it seems, the Department of Defense is running the show abroad. Reconstruction and development tasks that in the past were undertaken by USAID or other branches of the State Department have increasingly been outsourced to the Army Corps of Engineers, and billions of tax dollars have begun streaming from civilian agencies to military ones--neatly skirting any Congressional oversight.

The study focused on Latin America (where?), but the researchers believe the trend maps onto US aid and interventions in other world regions. The Iraq war, though an outlying example, swallows an extraordinary amount of military resources for diplomatic/humanitarian work, while barely involving State. And already, billions of dollars controlled by the Pentagon have been paid out to nations like Uzbekistan, Djibouti and Pakistan, with governments the State Department would (or ought to) have grilled under various rights-oriented provisions in US foreign-aid law. In classic MBA management style, Condoleezza Rice has supported the buck-passing, personally advocating a restructuring that would funnel even more cash toward Defense, and for so-called "combatant commanders" in the War on Terror to have jurisdiction over her regional agencies.

This is primarily a resource allocation question---when the tumescent Defense budget dwarfs that of State by a factor of 20, and foreign-service personnel are diminishing in aptitude and volume, it's easier to shuffle responsibilities to the better-staffed, cash-laden agency. But in the long term, the researchers think the trend will

diminish Congressional, public and even diplomatic control over a substantial lever and symbol of foreign policy. It will undercut human rights values in our relations with the rest of the world, and increase the trend toward a projection of U.S. global power based primarily on military might.