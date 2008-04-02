Anti-american Bias At Al-jazeera? You Don't Say

Last week, former Nightline correspondent Dave Mar r ash quit his anchoring job at Al-Jazeera due to anti-American sentiment at the network. But it wasn't the station's Arab overseers who were the main culprits. Rather, "Marash said he felt that attitude more from British administrators than Arabs at the Qatar-based network."

Then there's this interesting tidbit: "Marash, who's being replaced by former CNN International host Shihab Rattansi, said he was the last American-accented anchor at the network, which broadcasts from Washington, London, Kuala Lumpur and Doha, Qatar. He said there are more Canadians than Americans working at the Washington office."

Unsurprisingly, the only cable system to pick up Al-Jazeera in the United States is in Burlington, Vermont.

--James Kirchick