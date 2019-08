A Hillary supporter in Pennsylvania to the New York Observer's Jason Horowitz:

“She’s got this one locked,” said Mary Yates, a 67-year-old retired worker in a chemical factory. “No Muslim is going to be president. No drug addict. If Hillary isn’t the one, everyone I know will vote for John McCain.”

As Horowitz notes, "Her campaign may not be at liberty to say so, but that sort of sentiment--factually misguided though it may be--is just what the Clinton campaign needs right now."