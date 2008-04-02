Obama Vs. "ebay Guy"

In Philly today Obama had a minor tiff with some dolt trying to get his photo and autograph, apparently so he can sell them on eBay.

Reminds me of the clown I saw in New Hampshire last winter at Rudy Giuliani events. He would show up early to get prime position near the candidate, carrying a backpack filled with September 11 memorabilia--including glossy posters of the World Trade Center--and get Rudy to sign his stuff with a fancy silver autograph pens. That he was cashing in on 9/11 made the guy doubly disgusting, of course.

Incidentally, autographed Obama photos are going for up to $399 on eBay right now. (Giuliani junk is considerably cheaper--except for items also featuring Joe Torre.)



--Michael Crowley