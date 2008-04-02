It's 3 A.m. (again)

A few thoughts about the new Hillary Clinton ad, a "sequel" to the famous (in some circles, infamous) "3 a.m." ad the campaign aired in the runup to the Texas and Ohio primaries:

1) First, kudos to Clinton for going after John McCain. His obvious lack of enthusiasm for tackling the housing crisis--and economic matters generally--is a real weak point for him, one that could cause him serious trouble if he doesn't shore it up by fall.

2) Also, I think this variation on the "3 a.m." theme makes it appear rather less likely that the original ad was consciously designed to stoke racial fears. Whereas the visuals of the original, which suggested a mother concerned with the possibility of a predator menacing her children, did seem as though they might (deliberately or not) play into such fears, there's nothing remotely comparable here. (I suppose the counterargument would be that unlike the first ad, this one is not directed at a black candidate. But I'm inclined to offer the benefit of the doubt here.)