Bob Barr To Run For President As Independent

Rumors have been circulating over the past week that former House Manager and Georgia Congressman Bob Barr may run for president on the Libertarian Party ticket. A well-informed source tells me today that he will run...as an Independent. Barr has been extremely critical of the Bush administration from a libertarian perspective, however, stressing issues like coercive interrogation practices, warrantless wiretapping and the Iraq War (he doesn't differ much from Ralph Nader much on this issue). So it's unclear which nominee -- Republican or Democrat -- Barr's bid might hurt come the general.

--James Kirchick

