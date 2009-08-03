While Protestors Take To The Streets In Tehran For Democracy, Another Group Of Iranians Meets In Cairo For The Return Of Monarchy

The congregation's tears at the memorial of their leader seem in stark contrast to history's memory of a man bordering on tyrannical. "The Shah was criticized of torture," Mo disdains, "various untruth was said about the Shah. Today these mullah's have done 30, multiplied 30 times the year, they've done more. Our walls in our prisons are painted in blood, in Iranian young people's blood," he proclaims.

Molok Sajadian, who now lives in San Diego, is a slight woman with the presence of a pitbull. She has been coming for the last 22 years "because I loved him. ... If [he were in] my country, every single day, every minute, I come ... because this is my heart. He was my life," she says. When I ask about the roots of her devotion, she jabs her finger at me. "He make me woman!" she says. She attributes her education, her career, and the education of her sons to the policies of the Shah. "I'm proud. Who told me? He told me! I owe him!"

Molok, like many of those gathered in Cairo, remains convinced that the Iranian monarchy will return any day now--a hope bolstered by the recent protests. "Honey," she tells me, "I am hundred percent sure, we are going have our king over there again. Without the king, I am not going to stay in my country, I am going to stay out of my country. Because my life is my king."

Fanatical devotion to a man they barely knew seems puzzling, and yet I find no one who can properly explain it to me. "Look, I'll bring his name, you give me his name, I have goose pimples throughout my body," Mo exclaims, suddenly overcome by emotion. "How can I express that? I can't. I would cry! As a man, I would cry bringing his name out."

In the 30 years since the Shah arrived in Egypt, relations between two of the most populous Shiite and Sunni countries have deteriorated; Iran named a street after Khaled al-Islambouli, the man who assassinated Sadat, while Egypt remains suspicious of Shiite infiltration. Visas for Iranians are hard to come by, but the gatherers say they have had no problems with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. "They know that we are not part of them--the other circle. We're more cleaner than the others," Mo smirks, gesturing to his clean-shaven face. In fact, no man in attendance is bearded and no woman is veiled. Most women are in short sleeves, some in miniskirts.