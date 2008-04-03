Round 8 On The Richardson Endorsement

The back-and-forth between the Clinton camp and Bill Richardson over his Obama endorsement is getting pretty ridiculous. Here's the latest from Mark Halperin:

New Mexico Governor, in talks with both Clintons about his endorsement, is said to have been the one to argue that Obama did not have the experience necessary to beat McCain. A Clinton associate reacts: “Bill Richardson is clearly embarrassed that he broke his promise to them.” Read full quote here. New report comes in wake of ABC News report that Hillary Clinton told Richardson that Obama can’t win.

You'd have thought that the Clinton people would have wanted to downplay the Richardson's endorsement of Obama. And, if they hadn't sqwuaked so much, I bet it would have been a one- or two-day story. But here we are, nearly two weeks after Richardson did the deed, and the press is still talking about it--because the Clintons won't shut up about it. I don't see how this helps Hillary. Seriously, the Clinton people should just let it go.

Update: I see Richardson had a similar thought: "The Clintons should get over this."

--Jason Zengerle