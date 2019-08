Just when you thought you knew how mind-bogglingly pathetic the Bush Justice Department really is, NPR comes out with a report on how the department's inspector general is investigating whether a top-notch career attorney with the department was booted from her post because of rumors that she was a lesbian. Naturally, superhack Monica Goodling was involved.

For the Bushies, Justice may be blind--but it apparently cannot abide even the suspicion of homosexuality.

--Michelle Cottle