Hoosier Surrogate

Bullets/Wizards fans of a certain age might have cringed at the news that Calbert Cheaney is teaming up with Barack Obama to sponsor a 3-on-3 basketball contest for Indiana high school students, but let's not forget that Cheaney did play some good ball when he was at IU. I know Hillary would like to keep the sporting contests limited to bowling, but she might have no choice but to engage Obama in the basketball arena in hoops-mad Indiana. If she does, I've got three words of advice: Damon Bailey endorsement.

--Jason Zengerle