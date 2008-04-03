All About The Benjamins

Forget Barack Obama's $40 million fundraising haul in March. This looks to me to be the bigger story:

Clinton communications director Howard Wolfson refused to release Clinton's specific fundraising take.... Wolfson said Clinton's fundraising figures would not be made public until the Federal Election Commission required it be done in the middle of this month.

For those keeping track at home, the Clinton campaign released her disappointing but not disastrous $13+ million January total a couple of days into February and her impressive $35 million February take before the month was even over. So I think it's safe to assume the March numbers hold some pretty dismal news. The only question is whether it'd be better to get it out of the way now or have it come out a few days before the Pennsylvania primary. The Clinton campaign has evidently concluded the latter.

Update: CNN reports, "Six hours after senior advisers to Hillary Clinton told reporters her March fundraising total would not be released until later this month, campaign sources tell CNN her campaign raised $20 million during that time period — about half of what rival Barack Obama took in for the month."

Not good news, obviously, but less disastrous than it might have been. Perhaps the campaign decided it was better to get it out of the way three weeks before Pennsylvania after all.