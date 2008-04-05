Party Like It's 1846

Via the fantastic site Strange Maps, this ad in Mexico is causing a bit of a stir:

Michelle Malkin, predictably, is all over it. It's admittedly a little distressing (especially to those of us from the Southwest!), and one wonders exactly what Absolut's marketing people were thinking. But what self-respecting superpower is so insecure as to start a boycott over a vodka ad featuring simply an historically accurate map? Wouldn't this just serve to remind Mexicans that they, ah, didn't perform too well during that war we had with them?

Also, one might note that the fact that an ad running in Mexico features a tagline in English says more about the balance of power between the two countries than the map does...

