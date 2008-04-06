Mark Penn Out





From the Clinton campaign:

Statement from Maggie Williams



After the events of the last few days, Mark Penn has asked to give up his role as Chief Strategist of the Clinton Campaign; Mark, and Penn, Schoen and Berland Associates, Inc. will continue to provide polling and advice to the campaign.



Geoff Garin and Howard Wolfson will coordinate the campaign's strategic message team going forward.

Questions: Was he pushed or did he jump? (Is it possible Penn decided Hillary's chances are too slim to keep sacrificing his corporate work?) What does this mean for the campaign's strategy? (Penn was always a proponent of leadership and experience themes, Wolfson has historically been more keen to humanizer her.)

And here's some background on Garin (who first joined the Clinton campaign in mid-March):