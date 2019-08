Via Marc Ambinder, I see that Adam Parkhomenko, who resigned from the Clinton campaign three weeks ago, has launched a new website promoting a Democratic unity ticket: http://www.voteboth.com. Given Parkhomenko's past campaign affiliation, I guess the order of the names on the disclaimer at the bottom of the page isn't much of a surprise:

Authorized & Paid For By Clinton/Obama 08

--Jason Zengerle