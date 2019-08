Jonathan Rosen's very lovely piece in the upcoming issue muses on the gray moral shades of extinction -- why we get so upset when we hear about certain species (dolphins, spotted owls, etc.) dying out, but don't bat an eyelash for the less fuzzy ones. Rosen begins his piece with a meditation on John James Audobon's bird paintings, all of which are available here for those curious about the Manks Shearwater, the Hairy Woodpecker, or the Surf Duck.

-- Britt Peterson