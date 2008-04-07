Hillary Clinton spokesman Phil Singer, responding February 19 to an article stating that the Clinton campaign would try to "flip" pledged Obama delegates who were chosen by primary and caucus voters:

We have not, are not and will not pursue the pledged delegates of Barack Obama.

ABC News two days ago:

Sen. Hillary Clinton made a blunt appeal to North Dakota delegates to switch their support to her, despite the fact that Sen. Barack Obama handily defeated her in the state's caucus in February....Clinton made it clear to North Dakota Democrats last night that she believes there is no such thing as a pledged delegate and highlighted that stubborn streak in her appeal for delegates to switch from Obama to her when the Democratic national party holds its nominating convention this August.... "I am here tonight because I am seeking your support," Clinton said, adding that she never gives up.

As I noted earlier, this desperate gambit--in addition to making a liar of her own spokesman--is virtually certain to fail.

--Christopher Orr

