On Penn And Politics

You have an insight into what another Clinton administration would be like

just by watching what this Clinton campaign has been.



For all the fanaticism in the campaign about loyalty to the top Clinton

-- now Hillary -- the chief strategist, Mark Penn, couldn't quite leave his day

job to devote full-time to her race for the presidency.



These folks who are lobbyists and p.r. operatives for businesses and

foreign governments but also do political work here at home are

structurally schizophrenic. It is one reason why they are loyal only to

themselves. With Hillary now trying desperately to persuade the voters of

Pennsylvania and Indiana that she is anti-NAFTA (and always was) Penn

playing the other side of the street big-time was a threat to the

authenticity of her position.



So Penn is now effectively out of the Clinton campaign regardless of the

pretense that he'll still be in with his polling. His company has also

been dismissed by its pro-NAFTA client, the government of Colombia. Nevertheless, I can't help but view, with despair, that it was Penn's work on a free trade pact (good) with a democratic ally squaring off against the monstrous Hugo Chavez (also good) that so angered Democrats.