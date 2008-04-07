Change The Beavers Can Believe In

The Oregon Democratic primary is May 20, and could serve as a firewall for Barack Obama should the race continue beyond Indiana and North Carolina on May 6. Today, we learn that Michelle Obama's brother, Craig Robinson, has been hired as the new men's basketball coach at Oregon State (he had been at Brown). Coincidence?

Robinson inherits a program in such disarray that not one but two coaches from the mid-major West Coast Conference apparently turned OSU down. The team made history this past year by becoming the first Pac-10 team ever to go 0-18 in conference play (a truly remarkable achievement).

Update: See, it wasn't just a bunch of curmudgeonly old basketball purists insisting that teams that shoot 59 percent from the foul line don't win championships.

--Josh Patashnik