Another Nasty Obama Email

This one comes via a friend's aunt in Arkansas who describes it as circulating among "little old ladies, who attend Baptist churches weekly and voted for Bush TWICE":

Subject: LET ME SEE IF I HAVE THIS STRAIGHT:



HIS FATHER WAS A KENYAN, MUSLEM, BLACK-... WE HAVE SEEN PICTURES OF HIS AFRICAN "FAMILY



HIS MOTHER IS A KANSAN, ATHIEST, WHITE-



WHERE ARE THE PICTURES OF HIS KANSAN, WHITE MOTHER AND HIS WHITE GRANDPARENTS WHO RAISED HIM. I HAVEN'T SEEN THEM!!!



HIS FATHER DESERTED HIS MOTHER AND HIM WHEN HE WAS VERY YOUNG AND WENT BACK TO HIS FAMILY IN KENYA



HIS MOTHER MARRIED AN INDONESIAN MUSLEM AND TOOK HIM TO JAKARTA WHERE HE WAS SCHOOLED IN A MUSLEM SCHOOL



HIS MOTHER RETURNED TO HAWAII AND HE WAS RAISED BY HIS WHITE KANSAN GRANDPARENTS



HE LATER WENT TO THE BEST HIGH DOLLAR SCHOOLS, HOW???

HE LIVES IN A $1.4 MILLION DOLLAR HOUSE THAT HE ACQUIRED THROUGH A DEAL WITH A WEALTHY FUND RAISER. HOW???



HE "WORKED" AS A CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST IN CHICAGO- HAS NEVER HELD A PRODUCTIVE JOB. THE PRESIDENCY IS NOT A CIVIL RIGHTS POST! NOR IS IT SUBJECT TO AFFIRMATIVE ACTION SET ASIDES



HE ENTERED POLITICS AT THE STATE LEVEL AND THEN THE NATIONAL LEVEL WHERE HE HAS MINIMAL EXPERIENCE!!



HE IS PROUD OF HIS "AFRICAN HERITAGE" BUT IT SEEMS THAT HIS ONLY AFRICAN CONNECTION WAS THAT HIS AFRICAN FATHER GOT A WHITE GIRL PREGNANT AND DESERTED HER. I DIDN'T KNOW THAT SPERM CARRIED A "CULTURAL" GENE!!

WHERE IS THE PRIDE IN HIS WHITE CULTURE? I'VE NEVER HEARD HIM TALK ABOUT IT!!!



HE GOES TO A "AFROCENTRIC" CHURCH THAT HATES WHITES, HATES JEWS, AND BLAMES AMERICA FOR ALL THE WORLDS PERCEIVED FAULTS AND THEN REPEATEDLY COVERS UP FOR THE PASTOR AND THE CHURCH!!!! HE HAS SAT IN THAT "CHURCH" FOR THE LAST 20 YEARS, AND HAS NEVER HEARD WHAT HIS "PASTOR" HAS SAID????



HE CLAIMS THAT HE COULD NOT CONFRONT HIS PASTOR BUT HE WANTS US TO BELIEVE THAT HE CAN CONFRONT NORTH KOREA AND IRAN, RIGHT!!!



YEAH, I THINK I SEE HOW HE COULD BE A UNITER AND BRING US TOGETHER.... I THINK THE HOPE IS THAT HE HOPES NO ONE WILL PUT THE PIECES TOGETHER!!!!