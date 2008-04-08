About The Environment & Energy Blog

You may notice that this blog looks a little different. The phrase “powered by BP,” which appeared in the banner when we launched yesterday, led to some (justifiable) confusion about the blog’s relationship with BP. But TNR’s agreement with BP was and is purely an advertising deal, and the company never had any say in our editorial content. Today, the TNR business staff and BP decided to remove their logo placement to make sure that relationship is clear.

Thanks for reading, and please keep checking the blog regularly--we have a lot of exciting environmental coverage planned in the days and weeks ahead.

--The Editors