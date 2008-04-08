Extinguish The Torch!

Steve Clemons makes a convincing case that, contra calls from Hillary Clinton, President Bush should not boycott the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics. But is there any reason the U.S. shouldn't boycott this round-the-world relay of the Olympic torch, which is scheduled to make an appearance in San Francisco tomorrow?

First, just consider the amount of government resources that will be put toward protecting this stupid torch. When the torch arrived in San Francisco early this morning, according to this AP account, it

was immediately put in a vehicle to be whisked away to a secret location, San Francisco Olympic Torch Relay Committee spokesman David Perry said.

San Francisco officials won't say how many police they plan to use tomorrow to keep the torch safe on its little jaunt around the city, but the AFP says it will be an "unprecedented security blanket . . . draped across San Francisco." When Paris got the honor of playing host to the torch yesterday, it deployed the 3,000 French police officers along the torch's route.

Second, there's the issue of our having to host the Chinese "torch attendants" who accompany the torch and whose methods for protecting it aren't so nice. As Reuters describes them: