Obama's Turn

More interesting and a little more aggressive (and awake!) than Hillary's this morning. Perhaps in response to his reviews last time, Obama started right in with a series of short questions. His main thrust was to ask whether Petraeus and Ryan Crocker would be content with current conditions in Iraq if it they could be maintained with a much smaller force of around 30,000 troops. They didn't answer his question (Crocker said he couldn't imagine such a condition). I'm wondering whether that 30,000 is a hint at the size of the residual force Obama has been contemplating.

Update: Eve adds more above, and has it right, I think.

--Michael Crowley