It's Israel's Fault

Here's a strange headline:

"Israeli civil defense drill raises regional tension"

It's from Tuesday's Financial Times. But notice it's not Hezbollah's ongoing threats from the north that "raises regional tension." Nor is it Ahmadinejad's very plausible nuclear sabre rattling from the north east. Nor, finally, is it Hamas' ongoing rocketry and missile targeting and artillery and machine gun fire across the frontier from Gaza into Israel that is culpable (or infiltrating into Israel itself like the infiltration today in which two civilians were killed and two wounded at Kibbutz Nahal Oz that raises regional tension.)

No, all of that is normal. What agitates is that Israel is taking this seriously and had the biggest emergency drill in its history.