Take a look at John McCain's latest web ad, "Tolerance," and see whether you think its tagline, "Paid for by Johm McCain 2008," is:

A) a simple but embarassing typo;

B) a test to see how many viewers (if any) make it to the end of this breathtakingly soporific ad;

or C) the setup for a cunning ploy in which McCain surrogates can spend the next several months calling Barack Obama "Osama" and claim it's the kind of innocent mistake that could happen to anyone.