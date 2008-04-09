Everyone Has An Iraq Problem

The Weekly Standard's Matt Continetti and I did a bloggingheads debate last night in which we chewed over the politics of the Petraeus testimony, along with various morsels from the presidential campaign.

In brief, I agree with Mike and Eve that Obama sounded impressive while questioning Petraeus. But I think the Democrats (this goes for Hillary, too) face a real dilemma on Iraq that's every bit as thorny as John McCain's.

McCain's problem is obvious: The war has become spectacularly unpopular. On the other hand, he has the virtue of having a pretty coherent position: We've made progress; let's stick around and continue that progress.

Obama and Clinton have the converse problem: Politically, their Iraq position is a real advantage. But the position is substantively incoherent: They want to withdraw most of our troops from Iraq relatively soon and, as Obama suggested, leave behind the kind of messy but semi-functional status quo we have now. But that semi-functional status quo would almost certainly not persist if we withdrew most of our troops. (See, for example, Basra.)