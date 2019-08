Longtime Clinton spinner Lanny Davis's Wall Street Journal op-ed today begins:

I have tried to get over my unease surrounding Barack Obama's response to the sermons and writings of his pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. But the unanswered questions remain.

Yes, I'm sure he has tried very hard, and, having failed, had no recourse but to take to the Journal op-ed page.

--Jonathan Chait