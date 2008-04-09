Democrats' Working-class Blues

I've believed for a long time, and continue to believe, that Barack Obama would be a stronger general election candidate than Hillary Clinton. But I have to admit that his problems with the white working class are a more severe liability than I originally thought.

When the class gap first appeared more than a year ago, I dismissed it as a pure high information/low information voter split: non-college-educated voters tend to consume less campaign news, and were therefore uncomfortable backing a less-familiar figure in Obama. But the education gap is not going away.

Gallup finds that, over the last three weeks, Obama's lead over Clinton among white college-educated Democrats (and Democratic leaners) has risen from 7 points to 12 points. Among those with post-graduate degrees, it's exploded, from an 8 point lead to a 29 point lead. But among white voters with a high school degree or less, his deficit has barely budged, from 33 points to 30 points. As it stands, the educational chasm is stark: