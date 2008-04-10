Voting For Change In Nepal

Sondra L. Hausner, an anthropologist based in Kathmandu, Nepal, has filed this dispatch about the historic elections taking place there today.

After eight years of continuous rule, American voters and politicians are now fixated on the notion of political change. But if they want to see what the stuff really looks like, the place to turn is the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Nepal.

Today, Nepal--the eternal home of Everest, the temporary home of countless scruffy trekkers, and the cradle of Newari culture--is holding a most remarkable election. Not just because it will be the first that King Gyanendra has allowed in ten years, but because it will almost certainly be the last he oversees. Having come to power amidst a bloody palace coup, and spent much of his rule fighting a civil war, he will watch as his subjects end the Hindu monarchy that has ruled this nation since the 8th century.

Never colonized, Nepal has in recent years had some limited experience with democracy. A parliament was first elected in 1959, though the king dissolved it a year later. A system of village councils was established in 1962, but only members of elite castes could participate, and the king retained exclusive control over all matters of state. When Nepal declared itself a modern democracy for the second time in response to a popular movement that called for a new constitution and a multi-party parliament in 1990, the monarchy was once again not in question.