Clinton's Jeremiah Wright?

Elton John at his Clinton fundraising concert at Radio City Music Hall tonight:

I never cease to be amazed at the misogynist attitude of some of the people in this country. I say to hell with them.

No, it's not quite "God damn America." Though the technical sentiment is the same, Sir Elton is at least limiting his eternal damnation to those people (or perhaps states) who declined to vote for Hillary Clinton. Still, at the very least this seems like an opportunity for Clinton to offer a major address on the role of pop in America.

--Christopher Orr