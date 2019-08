Via Andrew, one of the creepiest ideas I think I've ever heard: A company, lifegem, that offers "a certified, high-quality diamond created from the carbon of your [deceased] loved one as a memorial to their unique life."

Had Charlton Heston not just passed, the company might have hired him as a pitchman: "Your beautiful drop-pendant is people!"

--Christopher Orr

*this post was originally titled "Soylent Sparkly," but Plankster J.J. Gould's suggestion was too perfect not to appropriate.