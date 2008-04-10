(amusing) Quote Of The Day

Courtesy of Rahm Emanuel, from today's New York Times front pager on the Colombia trade pact:

“The fact is, this could very easily be worked out. We need something, infrastructure spending, a new stimulus package, a kids’ health bill. They were being totally arrogant. And I think I know something about arrogance.”

The Times refers to Emanuel as "the Illinois Democrat and House Democratic Caucus leader who prides himself on being brusque sometimes." Brusque is of course one of those classic newspaper euphemisms that we read too often. Thus it was all the more sweet that a different piece in the Times today, this one on the new Hulk movie, had this to say about Edward Norton:

A spokeswoman for Mr. Norton said he had no comment. Mr. Maisel brushed off the friction as par for the course.

“When you get to this point in the process, there are always lots of passionate discussions,” he said. “Edward is very passionate. He is as passionate about the Hulk as we are.” (For those unaccustomed to Hollywood speak, “very passionate” roughly translates to a seven on the “he’s a difficult person” scale.)

Now that's more like it.

--Isaac Chotiner