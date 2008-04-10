Does Elizabeth Favor Hillary?

There's been a lot of speculation recently that Elizabeth Edwards is a closet Hillary supporter. Some more tea leaves from this article the NYT did on her today:

She said she saw no problem with the fight over the Democratic nomination going to the national convention. And she said she agreed with Mrs. Clinton that superdelegates should weigh in as appropriate and did not necessarily need to vote the way their state or caucus had voted.



Of course, in the same article, she dismissed reports that she'd been "turned off" by discussions she had with Obama about his health-care plan; and she said she has no intention of endorsing anyone anytime soon. But you do get the sense that she favors Hillary.

--Jason Zengerle

