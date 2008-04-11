Round 15 Of Snipergate, C/o Bill Clinton

It looks like Bill Richardson's endorsement of Obama isn't the only thing the Clintons can't let go of. Here's an ABC News report on a recent Bill Clinton appearance in Indiana where, for some strange reason, he felt compelled to reopen the box of worms that is Snipergate:

"A lot of the way this whole campaign has been covered has amused me," he said. "But there was a lot of fulminating because Hillary, one time late at night when she was exhausted, misstated and immediately apologized for it, what happened to her in Bosnia in 1995. Did y'all see all that. Oh, they blew it up. Let me just tell you. The president of Bosnia and Gen. Wesley Clark -- who was there making peace where we'd lost three peacekeepers who had to ride on a dangerous mountain road because it was too dangerous to go the regular, safe way -- both defended her because they pointed out that when her plane landed in Bosnia, she had to go up to the bulletproof part of the plane, in the front. Everybody else had to put their flack jackets underneath the seat in case they got shot at. And everywhere they went they were covered by Apache helicopters. So they just abbreviated the arrival ceremony. Now I say that because, what really has mattered is that even then she was interested in our troops. And I think she was the first first lady since Eleanor Roosevelt to go into a combat zone. And you woulda thought, you know, that she'd robbed a bank the way they carried on about this. And some of them when they're 60 they'll forget something when they're tired at 11:00 at night, too." [Emphasis added.]

As the ABC report goes on to note, Hillary never did apologize, she just said she misspoke, and she didn't admit she misspoke until about a week after she was accused of doing so. She also misspoke not just once but numerous times and usually during daylight hours. You could say this is nitpicking on the press's part, but the press isn't the one who brought this up. Message to the Clintons: let it go!

--Jason Zengerle