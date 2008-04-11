Friday Afternoon Cinematic Genius Blogging

Last week, much-maligned German director Uwe Boll, who boasts three films in IMDb's Bottom 100 list (Alone in the Dark, BloodRayne II, and House of the Dead), and who's funded most of his films by means of a German tax shelter, issued an unusual challenge: If an online petition begging him to stop making movies could get a million signatures, then he'd quit.

As the petition has grown, though (it currently has over 180,000 signees), he had another idea: a petition for those who want him to keep making movies. He explains:

You may consider the comments section TNR's small contribution to this worthwhile petition to ensure that filmgoers of the future will be able to enjoy something other than "that social-critic, George-Clooney bullshit what you get every fucking weekend."