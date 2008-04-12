The Bright Side Of Obama's Gaffe

As far as I can tell, there's no video of his remarks about small town bitterness, guns and religion. As Karl Rove puts it, correctly, "We live in a culture of the visual." If John Kerry's for it/against it line hadn't been caught on tape it may never have become an iconic moment.

HuffPost has audio, but it's of terrible quality and probably not usable in an attack ad.

Plus, the quote itself is long and somewhat convoluted. Again, for it/against it had a simple and direct clarity.

And Obama was also very, very fortunate that this all happened on a Friday night.