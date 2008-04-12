Money Can't Buy You Everything

And one thing it can't buy you is a Yale degree, as is clear from a story

in this morning's New York Times, first reported in Friday's Yale

Daily News.



Kudos to Richard Levin, a distinguished economist and for a decade and a

half (now an almost unheard of tenure as an educational CEO) president of

Yale University, for having bucked the trend in which American educational

institutions -- and the Louvre! -- lease out their names and reputations to

oil-rich polities in the Middle East. This match was supposed to be

between Yale and Abu Dhabi, one of the mini-states in the Gulf that has an

insanely wealthy minority indigenous population but whose brains and

muscles are those of woefully underpaid foreign workers.



Actually, it was almost becoming a joke. So many American universities

setting up shop in so many foreign societies.



Now, Yale has had an educational presence in China since the 1830s, save

for the three tempestuous decades from 1951 to 1980. Motivated at first by

Christian missionary impulses, Yale ultimately ran a medical school in

China as well as other academic ventures to which it had no hesitation in

attaching its imprimatur, precisely because it was much more than its

imprimatur that legitimated the activities carried out in its name.



Linda K. Lorimer, secretary and vice president of the university, very

respectfully explained why Yale could not confer a Yale degree out of

programs "that would be value-added for cultural development. But, in the

end, they wanted degrees. And ay this point in time, we just don't think

we could mount a faculty of the same quality we have here, or attract

students of the same caliber."



Which is a polite understatement. It takes a culture to make Yale and a

history, a specific culture and a specific history. Dare I say a

Protestant culture and history?



