Obama's Trade Dodge

After something like 48 hours on the mat, Obama is hitting Hillary back over the God and guns flap:

"That's some politics being played by Hillary Clinton," he added. "When Hillary Clinton says I'm out of touch I just have to remind people of the track record." He then went on to attack her for "campaigning for NAFTA" for "a decade" during her husband's administration. "This is the same person who says she's voting for the Colombia trade deal. [It] turns out that her top adviser, her top strategist was working for the Colombian government to get the bill passed!"

That's a bit reductionist, considering his original phrasing:

"And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations."

Well, he can't just leave them clinging to nothing!