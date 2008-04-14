Why You--yes, You!--should Care About Health Care

That's why it's important for everybody to read stories like the Gina Kolata's front-pager about drug prices in today's New York Times. As Kolata explains, insurers typically classify prescription drugs into groups, or tiers, each one with its own level of cost-sharing. For a drug in the first tier, you might pay just $5 out of your own pocket with insurance covering the rest. For a drug in the second tier, you might have to pay $10. And so on.

Now, it seems, the insurers have introduced a whole new tier--a fourth or fifth tier, depending on the insurer--in which beneficiaries must pay between 25 and 33 percent of the cost out of their own pockets. The drugs in this tier are among the most expensive available. And while nobody knows for sure how many people use these drugs, among the hundreds of drugs that fall into this category are those to treat common, chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and hemophlilia. Some cancer drugs are on the list, too.

In other words, these are drugs people need to survive. Here's what that means for one such person, Robin Steinwand, a 53-year-old with MS:

In January, shortly after Ms. Steinwand renewed her insurance policy with Kaiser Permanente, she went to refill her prescription for Copaxone. She had been insured with Kaiser for 17 years through her husband, a federal employee, and had had no complaints about the coverage. She had been taking Copaxone since multiple sclerosis was diagnosed in 2000, buying 30 days’ worth of the pills at a time. And even though the drug costs $1,900 a month, Kaiser required only a $20 co-payment. Not this time. When Ms. Steinwand went to pick up her prescription at a pharmacy near her home in Silver Spring, Md., the pharmacist handed her a bill for $325. ... Her annual cost would be $3,900 and unless her insurance changed or the drug dropped in price, it would go on for the rest of her life. “I charged it, then got into my car and burst into tears,” Ms. Steinwand said. She needed the drug, she said, because it can slow the course of her disease. And she knew she would just have to pay for it, but it would not be easy. “It’s a tough economic time for everyone,” she said. “My son will start college in a year and a half. We are asking ourselves, can we afford a vacation? Can we continue to save for retirement and college?”

And why would insurers do this to people? Because that's how the market works. Employers have been demanding that insurers find ways to get skyrocketing insurance premiums under control. One of the easiest ways for insurers to do this is to ask the people with the highest medical costs--the very sickest among us--to pay more of their own medical bills.

So what's the alternative? Having the government use some of its bargaining leverage to drive down prices can help, to an extent. But, in the long run, the real solution here is to create an insurance system that doesn't provide financial incentives for shifting costs onto the sick. And the only way to do that is to create a system for everybody, with relatively generous benefits, so that the burden for high medical expenses is spread across the entire population.