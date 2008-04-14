Meanwhile In Mayberry

Virtually flipping through the pages of The Mount Airy News--serving Mount Airy, North Carolina, which is the real-life model for the quintessential small town Mayberry--I don't see anything about Obama's bitter remarks, much less about the Obama-Clinton contest. The closest things I can find are this story about an upcoming talk on spirituality and the environment and this story about an armed robbery at a Wal-Mart--although, for the record, the accused allegedly used a knife, not a gun.

--Jason Zengerle

