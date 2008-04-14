Mccain To America: "i Care"

It was entirely predictable that John McCain would use Barack Obama's comments about small town America to rebrand Obama as a liberal elitist.

But who knew McCain would also use the opportunity to rebrand himself as a modern-day Bobby Kennedy?

During some remarks this morning, McCain announced that he will spend next week touring communities coping with job losses and hard economic times. His goal, according to the prepared text sent to media, is "to tell people living there that there must not be any forgotten parts of America; any forgotten Americans. Hope in America is not based in delusion, but in the faith that everything is possible in America. The time for pandering and false promises is over. It is time for action."

Of course, the Democratic presidential candidates--not least among them, Obama--have been doing that for quite a while now. They've been talking about the financial struggles even middle-class Americans face, from stagnant wages to rising gas prices, ever since the campaign began. And they've been putting forward serious policy ideas to help address these problems, from college tuition assistance to public investment to universal health insurance.