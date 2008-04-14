Pastor Act Ii: Back In The Habit

ABC News reports that Jeremiah Wright has broken his silence regarding his now-ubiquitous criticisms of America that landed Barack Obama in hot water about a month ago. The happening bears out the thesis of a psych-profile I wrote a few issues back, about why Wright can't bring himself to zip it. Relevant portions:

Having lived for so long at the center of a world he built, Wright may simply not be used to restraining himself. (Indeed, during the past year, even as he had to know that Obama's high profile could bring the press to his pews, he continued to evangelize against the government.) But it isn't just that Wright is self-centered, although that seems to be the case; it is also that his worldview doesn't recognize firm boundaries between religion and politics, or really between religion and anything.

Saturday, Wright spoke at Trinity for the first time since his February retirement--eulogizing a friend, and, naturally, offering his take on today's media and political culture:

[Pincham befriended] Jews, Muslims, rabbis, imams, fathers in the Catholic church and Farrakhan in the Islamic faith.... Fox News can't understand that. O'Reilly will never get that. Sean Hannity's stupid fantasy will keep him forever stuck on stupid when it comes to comprehending how you can love a brother who does not believe what you believe.

I personally have no beef with anyone who's willing to call out the "freak show" for what it is. But the voluble Wright should certainly not be the one making these accusations--not just because taunting right-wing cable hosts is like bringing a slingshot to a nuke fight, but because Wright should know to shut up by now. Chastened by the initial uproar, Wright went incognito for a bit, even canceling an appearance in Florida when swarms of reporters found out. I asked then:

Does this mean that the pastor has finally taken Obama's hints and resolved to shun the spotlight? Somehow, I doubt it. Like other people who believe the world revolves around them, Jeremiah Wright never seems to stay quiet for long.

The man just can't help himself. But if he cares at all for the message Obama is bringing to the country, the peacock in Wright has got to go.