So Are Working-class People Bitter Or Not?

One thing I've wondered during this whole back and forth over Obama's alleged elitism is whether working-class people are, in fact, bitter--at least working-class people who vote in Democratic primaries. With polls consistently showing around 70 percent of people believe the country is on the wrong track, it's not a stretch to assume they are.

That doesn't excuse the way Obama expressed himself. But it does make you wonder if actual working-class Democrats will think Hillary's full of it for spending several days insisting they're not bitter.

On the other hand, even if people are bitter, they probably don't like to think of themselves that way. So maybe it's worth pounding on.

--Noam Scheiber